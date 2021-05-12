Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 12 2021
BTS spill the beans on their personal flaws: 'I lack the vitality'

Wednesday May 12, 2021

BTS spill the beans on their personal flaws: 'I lack the vitality'

Global singing stars BTS recently sat down for a chat and got candid about all of their individual flaws.

The boy band got candid during their appearance on tvN‘s The Game Caterers and Suga was the first to chime in.

He admitted his biggest struggle lies in ‘controlling’ his own energy whereas Jin feels his biggest flaw lies in not thinking too deeply before making decisions.

RM on the other hand has a myriad of self-critical thoughts and was quoted telling the host, “I can’t drive. I don’t have a driver’s license. And I can’t cook well. Even if I try, I screw it up. I can’t eat seafood. I think I lack the vitality that you need in life. I personally think that I’m immature.”

While all of BTS’s confessions left ARMYs in shock, it was J-Hope who really wore his heart on his sleeve when he addressed his “growing shadow.”

He told the host “I am bright, and I always smile when I’m outside, but I look very different at home. Maybe it’s because I laugh too much when I’m outside. At home, my face looks dull. That’s my flaw. I think the shadow behind me is growing.”

