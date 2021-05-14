Ayeza Khan’s stunning family photo wins the internet

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan delighted her millions of fans with an adorable family photo on the occasion of Eid and the picture has won the hearts on social media.



The Mehar Posh star took to Instagram on Eid day and posted a sweet family photo featuring husband Danish Taimoor, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.

She shared the picture with caption “Choti choti se khushiyan! #alhumdulillah.”

Danish also took to Facebook-owned app and shared the same photo with simple heart and home emoticons in the caption.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over Ayeza Khan and her family after she posted the stunning picture.