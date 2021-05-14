Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday May 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan’s stunning family photo wins the internet

By
Web Desk

Friday May 14, 2021

Ayeza Khan’s stunning family photo wins the internet

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan delighted her millions of fans with an adorable family photo on the occasion of Eid and the picture has won the hearts on social media.

The Mehar Posh star took to Instagram on Eid day and posted a sweet family photo featuring husband Danish Taimoor, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan Taimoor.

She shared the picture with caption “Choti choti se khushiyan! #alhumdulillah.”

Danish also took to Facebook-owned app and shared the same photo with simple heart and home emoticons in the caption.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars can’t stop gushing over Ayeza Khan and her family after she posted the stunning picture.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan, Disha Patani starrer 'Radhe' creates history as it becomes most watched film on day one

Salman Khan, Disha Patani starrer 'Radhe' creates history as it becomes most watched film on day one
Shah Rukh Khan prays for health of all as he wishes everyone Eid Mubarak

Shah Rukh Khan prays for health of all as he wishes everyone Eid Mubarak
Mehwish Hayat wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone

Mehwish Hayat wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone
Sara Ali Khan prays for happiness, positivity for everyone on Eid

Sara Ali Khan prays for happiness, positivity for everyone on Eid
Katrina Kaif wishes fans Eid Mubarak

Katrina Kaif wishes fans Eid Mubarak
Sarwat Gilani marked Eid celebrations with special mention to Palestine

Sarwat Gilani marked Eid celebrations with special mention to Palestine
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir mark Eid celebrations with PDA-filled snaps

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir mark Eid celebrations with PDA-filled snaps
Check out Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's PDA-filled Eid video

Check out Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor's PDA-filled Eid video
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain look adorable as they celebrate Eid

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain look adorable as they celebrate Eid
Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and other Pakistani stars extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings

Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani and other Pakistani stars extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings
Nora Fatehi lauds Disha Patani, says she is her ‘favourite'

Nora Fatehi lauds Disha Patani, says she is her ‘favourite'
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli increase target for Covid-19 relief fund to 11 crore

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli increase target for Covid-19 relief fund to 11 crore

Latest

view all