Robert De Niro gives health update after sustaining injury on set

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro has given a health update after he injured his leg on the set of his upcoming film.

The Oscar winner, 77, spoke to IndieWire about his injury that he sustained while filming for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma.

"I tore my quad somehow. It's just a simple stepping over something and I just went down,” he said.

"The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it's manageable,” he continued.

"What I'm doing with Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, I'm pretty much a sedentary character in a way. I don't move around a lot, thank God. So we'll manage,” he shared.

"I just have to get the procedure done and keep it straight in a certain position and let it heal,” he added.