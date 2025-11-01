Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole takes 'savage' dig at Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole takes swipe at Taylor Swift

Fans suspect that Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, has taken a subtle swipe at his fiancée Taylor Swift, with her Halloween post.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, October 31, Nicole, 33, shared a photo of herself dressed up as Toni Braxton for Halloween. She recreated the singer’s look from her song He Wasn’t Man Enough.

"Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don’t you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So why do you act like I still care about him?" part of the song’s lyrics read.

"What you thinkin’? / Stop blamin’ me / He wasn’t man enough for me / If you don’t know, now here’s the chance / I’ve already had your man."

The lyrics of the song made fans speculate that it was a dig at Kelce, whom Nicola dated from 2017 through 2022.

"This was a very SAVAGE move," commented one fan, while another wrote, "This is how you have the last laugh.. "

A third commented, "Somebody gon check on TayTay?"

This comes after Taylor apparently took a shot at Kayla with her The Life of a Show Girl song Opalite.

According to swifties, the lyrics point to a video of Kayla and Travis at a diner, where the NFL player said, "Oh, my God. Get off your phone. Get off your phone. … You’re not even drinking your wine anymore, can we go?"

In Opalite, Taylor sings, "You couldn’t understand it / Why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / You were just a pose,” Swift, 35, sings on the track. “And don’t we try to love love / And give it all we got / You finally left the table / And what a simple thought / You’re starving ’til you’re not."