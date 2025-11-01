 
Geo News

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole takes 'savage' dig at Taylor Swift

Fans believe Travis Kelce's ex girlfriend Kayla Nicole's new video is a dig at Taylor Swift

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 01, 2025

Travis Kelces ex Kayla Nicole takes swipe at Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole takes swipe at Taylor Swift

Fans suspect that Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, has taken a subtle swipe at his fiancée Taylor Swift, with her Halloween post.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, October 31, Nicole, 33, shared a photo of herself dressed up as Toni Braxton for Halloween. She recreated the singer’s look from her song He Wasn’t Man Enough.

Travis Kelces ex Kayla Nicole takes savage dig at Taylor Swift
Advertisement

"Listen, girl / Who do you think I am? / Don’t you know that he was my man? / But I chose to let him go / So why do you act like I still care about him?" part of the song’s lyrics read.

"What you thinkin’? / Stop blamin’ me / He wasn’t man enough for me / If you don’t know, now here’s the chance / I’ve already had your man."

The lyrics of the song made fans speculate that it was a dig at Kelce, whom Nicola dated from 2017 through 2022.

Travis Kelces ex Kayla Nicole takes savage dig at Taylor Swift

"This was a very SAVAGE move," commented one fan, while another wrote, "This is how you have the last laugh.. "

Travis Kelces ex Kayla Nicole takes savage dig at Taylor Swift

A third commented, "Somebody gon check on TayTay?"

This comes after Taylor apparently took a shot at Kayla with her The Life of a Show Girl song Opalite. 

According to swifties, the lyrics point to a video of Kayla and Travis at a diner, where the NFL player said, "Oh, my God. Get off your phone. Get off your phone. … You’re not even drinking your wine anymore, can we go?"

In Opalite, Taylor sings, "You couldn’t understand it / Why you felt alone / You were in it for real / She was in her phone / You were just a pose,” Swift, 35, sings on the track. “And don’t we try to love love / And give it all we got / You finally left the table / And what a simple thought / You’re starving ’til you’re not."

Advertisement
Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets job in prison
Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets job in prison
'Had to run': Kathy Griffin recalls 'controversial' joke
'Had to run': Kathy Griffin recalls 'controversial' joke
Nirvana star Kurt Cobain 'always wanted to be a drummer'
Nirvana star Kurt Cobain 'always wanted to be a drummer'
Horror icon Robert Englund receives huge Hollywood honor
Horror icon Robert Englund receives huge Hollywood honor
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim speaks about love
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend Jim speaks about love
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new disturbing allegation involving Biggie Smalls
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new disturbing allegation involving Biggie Smalls
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna fuel fresh marriage speculations
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna fuel fresh marriage speculations
Gayle King responds to rumours she's leaving CBS Mornings
Gayle King responds to rumours she's leaving CBS Mornings