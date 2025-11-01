‘Loose Women' star Coleen Nolan welcomes bundle of joy

‘Loose Women' star Coleen Nolan enters grandmother hood

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan is a grandma now!

Taking to her Instagram account, the British daytime TV star shared a gorgeous photo cradling her little bundle of joy in a photograph from the hospital.

"Introducing my little grandson, Sidney Ray [blue love heart emoji]," she wrote.

"I'm almost lost for words and I can barely describe the unbelievable range of emotions I’m feeling right now, love, pride, relief, happiness to name a few,” the grandmother added. added.

“Born on 29/10/25 [blue love heart emoji] weighing in at a whopping 9lb10, so we’re all pleased it was a planned c-section. Mum, Dad and baby doing very well,” Coleen further wrote.

The 60-year-old English-Irish singer stated: “To my daughter @ciarafensome what a gift to have gone through this whole journey with you (apart from the hemorrhoids) and we’re only at the start.”

“You and Max are already taking to parenting like ducks to water and I know you are both going to be the best mum and dad to Sid," she concluded.

The doting grandmother couldn't have looked more in love as she cradled Sid, who was wrapped in a baby blue blanket.