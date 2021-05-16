Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

Sunday May 16, 2021

Ahmad Ali Butt remembers mother on her death anniversary

Pakistani actor, comedian and TV host Ahmad Ali Butt remembered his late mother Zille Huma on her death anniversary.

Sharing a rare photo with the mom, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor wrote “You left us today... and its never been the same.”

“Till I see you again. Miss you every day Maa jan. Love you,” Butt further said.

Using hashtags #Maa #Maajan, Ahmad Ali Butt urged his fans to remember his mom in their prayers.

“Please keep her in your prayers. #zillehuma.”

Huma, a Pakistani singer and daughter of Noor Jehan, died on 16 May 2014 at a Lahore hospital from kidney failure at the age of 70.

