Sunday May 16 2021
Royal family's rift with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can embolden anti-monarchists: experts

Sunday May 16, 2021

Amid calls for removal of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal titles, experts have warned that the move could have open the door for republicans to call for an end to the monarchy.

According to express.co.uk, palace aides have called for Meghan and Harry to have their titles removed in the wake of Harry's remarks made during the Armchair Expert podcast.

Royal biographer Angela Levin wrote on Twitter: "Only parliament can remove Harry and Meghan's royal titles. Not the palace."

She said, "Is anyone else concerned that this might encourage anti-monarchists to try to overthrow the entire monarchy?"

Royal commentator Robert Jobson agreed with her analysis and said: "It would certainly give anti-monarchists a chance to flex their muscles."

