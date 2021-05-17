MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

Monday May 17, 2021
The MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 honoured the biggest stars of reality TV and music in a star-studded event held on Sunday.
Hosted by Leslie Jones, the two-night glitzy awards show saw Nikki Glaser and Sacha Baron Cohen bagging major prizes.
Here's the full list of MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 winners:
Best Movie
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever
Best Show
Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision
Best Performance in a Movie
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie
Elizabeth Olsen, 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Winners
Best Performance in a Show
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit
WINNER: Elizabeth Olsen - WandaVision
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You
Best Hero
WINNER: Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision
Best Kiss
WINNER: Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton
Leslie Jones, 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Winners
Best Comedic Performance
Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
WINNER: Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America
Best Villain
Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
WINNER: Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Breakthrough Performance
Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Paul Mescal – Normal People
WINNER: Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton
Best Fight
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WINNER: WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder's Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf
Most Frightened Performance
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
WINNER: Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn – Freaky
Best Duo
Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova) – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu – The Mandalorian
Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park) – Emily in Paris
WINNER: Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo) – Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Best Docu-Reality Show
Below Deck Mediterranean
Black Ink Crew New York
Bling Empire
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Dating Show
90 Day Fiancé
Ex On The Beach
Love Is Blind
Ready to Love
The Bachelorette
Best Reality Cast
90 Day Fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Best Competition Series
Legendary
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Challenge
The Circle
The Masked Singer
Best Lifestyle Show
Deliciousness
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Making The Cut
Nailed It!
Queer Eye
Best New Unscripted Series (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)
Bling Empire
Cardi Tries
Selena + Chef
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Best Talk / Topical Show
A Little Late with Lilly Singh
Red Table Talk
The Breakfast Club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Comedy / Game Show
Floor Is Lava
Impractical Jokers
Kids Say the Darndest Things
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out
Ridiculousness
Best Host
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
T.J. Lavin – The Challenge
Tiffany Haddish – Kids Say the Darndest Things
Breakthrough Social Star
Addison Rae
Bretman Rock
Charli D'Amelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey Thompson
Best Real-Life Mystery or Crime Series
Catfish: The TV Show
Evil Lives Here
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Unsolved Mysteries
Best Fight
Selling Sunset – Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race – Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West
Legendary – Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
Best International Reality Series
Acapulco Shore
Geordie Shore
Love Island
¡Nailed it! México
RuPaul's Drag Race UK