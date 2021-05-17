Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 17, 2021

Imran Abbas prays for Palestinian children

Pakistani star Imran Abbas has prayed for the day when the children of Palestine wake up to the sound of birds, not bombs.

Taking to Instagram, the Mera Naseeb actor said “I pray for the day when the children, regardless of their religion, origin, nation and geographical location, wake up to the sound of birds not bombs.”

He further said “Prayers for Palestine and also to all oppressed and innocent lives across the globe.”

“May we all unite against these atrocities to see a peaceful world for our generations to come. May Allah be with you our brother and sisters!!!!,” he continued.

