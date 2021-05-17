Shame on you: Official Israel Twitter blasts Bella Hadid for Palestine support

The state of Israel has criticised supermodel Bella Hadid for voicing her support to Palestine which is being attacked by Israeli forces.

The model took to the streets on Sunday to show her support to the Palestinians amid escalating tensions while calling for the “elimination of the Jewish state.”

“When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State,” Israel wrote on its official Twitter handle.

“This shouldn’t be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you.”

The 24-year-old has been actively condemning Israel’s violence on her social media posts as she urged her followers to raise their voice against the atrocities being hurled at Palestine.

“You cannot allow yourself to be desensitized to watching human life being taken. You just can’t. Palestinian lives are the lives that will help change the world. And they are being taken from us by the second. #FreePalestine,” she wrote.

She shared how her father Mohamed Hadid and his family ““were taken out of their homes in Palestine in 1948, becoming refugees in Syria, then Lebanon, then Tunisia.”

“I love my family, I love my Heritage, I love Palestine. I will stand strong to keep their hope for a better land in my heart. A better world for our people and the people around them. They can never erase our history. History is history !” she wrote on Instagram.