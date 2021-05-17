Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 17 2021
Mahira Khan urges fans to speak up for Palestine

Monday May 17, 2021

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is the latest celebrity to extend her support to Palestine.

Taking to Instagram the Raees star posted a picture of a Palestinian flag with a heart extending from it in a bid to show solidarity with the people, whose lives have been greatly affected by Israel. 

She also urged her followers to not remain silent saying that there would be "blood on our hands".

"If we remain silent, there is blood on our hands too. Free Palestine," she captioned the post. 

Many Pakistani celebrities have been vocal about the atrocities happening in Palestine by Israeli troops.

They have taken to their respective social media handles to call out Israel's heinous actions as it continues to drop bombs in Palestine.

