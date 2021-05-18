Can't connect right now! retry
American Idol eliminates Casey Bishop to determine its top 3 finalists

American Idol host Ryan Seacrest announced the season's Top 3 contestants at the end of Sunday night's live episode.

It eliminated Casey Bishop during Season 19's penultimate episode, leaving Grace Kinstler, Chayce Beckham and Willie Spence as top 3 finale finalists.

American Idol's Top 3 contestants in no particular order are Grace Kinstler, a 20-year-old college student from Lakewood, IL; Chayce Beckham, a 24-year-old heavy machinery operator from Apple Valley, CA; and Willie Spence, a 21-year-old caretaker from Douglas, GA.

During Sunday night's episode, the Top 4 contestants each performed three times for American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Chayce, Grace, Willie and Casey each performed a song written by his or her own personal idol followed by a mash-up performance, which mixed each singer's brand new original singles with a reprisal song he or she had already performed on the show before.

