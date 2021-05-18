Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 18 2021
After testing negative for COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut posts cryptic note

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Kangana Ranaut said that she will not be giving tips to her followers on how she defeated the virus

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut posted a cryptic note after informing her fans that she has  tested negative for COVID-19. 

The Queen starlet said although she has defeated the virus, she will not be giving any tips on how she did it, because she has been 'told not to offend covid fan clubs.'

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, "Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs ...."

"Yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus .... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love," she added.

Kangana had tested positive for the novel virus approximately two weeks ago.

 Calling COVID a 'small time flu, she said, “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people."

