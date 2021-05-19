Can't connect right now! retry
Yasir Hussain undergoes hand surgery

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain, who is an avid social media user, has revealed that he underwent his hand surgery recently.

Sharing a photo with his wife Iqra Aziz on Instagram, Yasir Hussain wrote, "After surgery, behoshi khatam hui toh begum ko dekh k madhoshi tari o hai.”

In the picture Yasir’s hand can be seen wrapped in bandage while Iqra is seen worried about her husband as she stood behind him.

However, Yasir Hussain did not mention when and how he was injured.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars have extended prayers and best wishes to Yasir after he shared the photo. 

