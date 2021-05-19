Meghan Markle’s ex-boyfriend lauds her for courageously calling out the royals

Joshua Silverstein was the childhood boyfriend of Meghan Markle at the age of 13

Meghan Markle’s former boyfriend has stepped forth in her support for “bravely” railing at the royal family in her Oprah Winfrey interview.

Actor Joshua Silverstein, who was the childhood boyfriend of the Duchess of Sussex at the age of 13, was all praises for her speaking her mind and not remaining silent for the sufferings she endured during her time as a royal.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, he said, per the Daily Mail: “Whenever people of color speak out against oppression and racism, genuinely there’s a huge backlash so the fact she got up and spoke about that even knowing it could create a lot of tension between her and her family, I thought that was really courageous on her part.”

“The fact Meghan is able to get on TV and bravely talk about that is awesome,” he said.