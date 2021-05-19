Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayesha Omar slams Gal Gadot over pro-Israel tweet

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Ayesha Omar slams Gal Gadot over pro-Israel tweet

After Gohar Rasheed and Osman Khalid Butt, Ayesha Omar has slammed Israeli actress Gal Gadot for supporting Israel.

Commenting on the Wonder Woman star’s pro-Israel tweet, Ayesha Omar said “It is not a war. It is not self-defence. It is oppression and ethnic cleansing.”

She further said “We pray for Palestine and we pray for all the innocent lives that are being lost everyday. We pray for peace. We pray for the world to see the real picture.”

Earlier, Gohar Rasheed while tagging Gal Gadot had said “your country is not at war, It has created a war. No patriotism is bigger than innocent people lives and humanity and if you can’t be mind full of that being an Israeli then it’s very evident that where the problem lies. Hope you realise it soon. #IStandWithPalestine.”

More From Showbiz:

Anil Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for wife Sunita on their wedding anniversary

Anil Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for wife Sunita on their wedding anniversary
Aiman Khan welcomes Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to family after engagement with Minal Khan

Aiman Khan welcomes Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to family after engagement with Minal Khan
Yasir Hussain undergoes hand surgery

Yasir Hussain undergoes hand surgery
Take a look at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's engagement snaps

Take a look at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's engagement snaps
Asim Azhar gives fitting response to Israel's tweet

Asim Azhar gives fitting response to Israel's tweet

Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap

Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap
Alizeh Shah claps back at critics over moral policing

Alizeh Shah claps back at critics over moral policing
Maulana Tariq Jamil praises Salman Khan: Watch

Maulana Tariq Jamil praises Salman Khan: Watch
Arjun Kapoor dedicates his film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ to his grandmother

Arjun Kapoor dedicates his film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ to his grandmother
‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut prays for peace in Palestine

‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut prays for peace in Palestine
Disha Patani reflects on completing five years in Bollywood

Disha Patani reflects on completing five years in Bollywood

After testing negative for COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut posts cryptic note

After testing negative for COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut posts cryptic note

Latest

view all