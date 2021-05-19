Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

'Fifty Shades of Grey' star Jamie Dornan looks unrecognizable in BBC One mystery thriller

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

BBC One has released images for upcoming mystery thriller "The Tourist" starring Jamie Dornan.

The six-part thriller features the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star as a British man who's chased by a tank Truck determined to drive him off the road.

Dornan's character loses his memory and can no longer remember who he is after ending up in hospital.

"Full of unexpected twists and turns, The Tourist is a story of self-discovery full of quirky characters, off-beat comedy and heart racing action," read a review published in British media.

Other cast members include Danielle Macdonald , Shalom Brune-Franklin , Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Alex Dimitriades.

More From Entertainment:

WATCH: Full trailer of 'Friends' Reunion released

WATCH: Full trailer of 'Friends' Reunion released

Khloe Kardashian shares adorable snap of Chicago, True, Dream

Khloe Kardashian shares adorable snap of Chicago, True, Dream
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito residence at risk of 'severe wildfires'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Montecito residence at risk of 'severe wildfires'
Mahira Khan takes part in protest against Israel

Mahira Khan takes part in protest against Israel

Prince William, Prince Harry relationship hit with another blow

Prince William, Prince Harry relationship hit with another blow
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of lying after Duke's recent slip up

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of lying after Duke's recent slip up
Ertugrul's Turgut Alp pays tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on Youth and Sports Day

Ertugrul's Turgut Alp pays tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on Youth and Sports Day
Snoop Dogg's daughter opens about about mental health battle

Snoop Dogg's daughter opens about about mental health battle
Jennifer Aniston says 'Friends' reunion 'like a family'

Jennifer Aniston says 'Friends' reunion 'like a family'
Kate Middleton promotes her new project in latest video

Kate Middleton promotes her new project in latest video

Komal Aziz Khan lauds Faisal Edhi as he expresses his desire to help Palestinians

Komal Aziz Khan lauds Faisal Edhi as he expresses his desire to help Palestinians

Nick Jonas details horrific bike accident which landed him in hospital

Nick Jonas details horrific bike accident which landed him in hospital

Latest

view all