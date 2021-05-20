Shahid Afridi shares heartfelt poem to express solidarity with Palestinians

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi with his daughter. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has expressed his solidarity with Palestinians amid continued Israeli air strikes in Gaza.



The cricket star on Thursday shared touching verses from a poem expressing support for Gaza victims and ensuring them that they are not alone in their fight against oppression.

The poem addresses the children of Palestine, assuring them that no matter how far we are but our hearts beat for their agony and pain.

Read more: Biden urges 'de-escalation', Netanyahu says will press on with Gaza attacks

Since the fighting began on May 10, Palestinian health officials say 228 people have been killed in aerial bombardments that have worsened Gaza's already dire humanitarian situation.

