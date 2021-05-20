Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday May 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi shares heartfelt poem to express solidarity with Palestinians

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 20, 2021

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi with his daughter. Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has expressed his solidarity with Palestinians amid continued Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

The cricket star on Thursday shared touching verses from a poem expressing support for Gaza victims and ensuring them that they are not alone in their fight against oppression.

The poem addresses the children of Palestine, assuring them that no matter how far we are but our hearts beat for their agony and pain.

Read more: Biden urges 'de-escalation', Netanyahu says will press on with Gaza attacks

Since the fighting began on May 10, Palestinian health officials say 228 people have been killed in aerial bombardments that have worsened Gaza's already dire humanitarian situation.

More From Sports:

PCB to begin search for head of women’s cricket

PCB to begin search for head of women’s cricket

Asia Cup postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases, confirms Sri Lankan Cricket Board

Asia Cup postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases, confirms Sri Lankan Cricket Board
PSL owners warn of postponement if clarity not given by Thursday

PSL owners warn of postponement if clarity not given by Thursday
PSL 6 postponed for indefinite period: sources

PSL 6 postponed for indefinite period: sources
PSL 2021: Departure of players to UAE delayed due to coronavirus protocols

PSL 2021: Departure of players to UAE delayed due to coronavirus protocols
'There will never be a winner': Wasim Akram speaks out against Gaza massacre

'There will never be a winner': Wasim Akram speaks out against Gaza massacre
Babar Azam, at his best so far, still ranks behind Miandad, Zaheer Abbas in ICC rankings

Babar Azam, at his best so far, still ranks behind Miandad, Zaheer Abbas in ICC rankings
Man Utd duo Pogba, Diallo hold Palestine flag in front of thousands at Old Trafford

Man Utd duo Pogba, Diallo hold Palestine flag in front of thousands at Old Trafford
UK govt okays entry of Pakistan, India cricket teams despite coronavirus travel red list status

UK govt okays entry of Pakistan, India cricket teams despite coronavirus travel red list status
PSL stars play 'guess the Pakistani celebrity' game

PSL stars play 'guess the Pakistani celebrity' game

Pakistani equestrian Usman falls off horse, suffers injuries in bid to reach Olympics

Pakistani equestrian Usman falls off horse, suffers injuries in bid to reach Olympics
PSL 2021: Emirates Cricket Board allows PCB to hold remaining matches in Abu Dhabi

PSL 2021: Emirates Cricket Board allows PCB to hold remaining matches in Abu Dhabi

Latest

view all