entertainment
Thursday May 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Kristen Bell reveals 'psychedelic drugs' helped her cope up with anxiety

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 20, 2021

Kristen Bell said she tried having some psilocybin to help her with anxiety

Kristen Bell came forth revealing how she dealt with depression and anxiety by using 'psychedelic drugs.'

In a candid chat with Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali‘s on their new podcast, Hypochondriacto, Bell shared how Michael Pollan‘s book, How to Change Your Mind was an eye-opener for her. 

The Good Place alum said, "He really goes into detail about this underground academic community that has continued to study the effects of LSD and psilocybin on what they call ‘healthy normal'. There are aspects to those two particular drugs that the places you can go in your brain are much deeper and more healing than anything else." 

The actress said she tried having some psilocybin to help her with anxiety, "I really wanted to try some psilocybin (the technical term for hallucinogenic mushrooms) and feel what kind of doors open, have a trip that was my own." 

Bell added, "I said, ‘I really would like to experience this. And I don’t want to, I’m not going to party with it, but I want to know what this feels like. And I want to talk while I’m doing it, and I want you to talk to me.’ And he (Dax) took me on a walk around the neighborhood and it was so lovely."

