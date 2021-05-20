Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 20 2021
Royal family 'livid' at Prince Harry's shocking 'living in a zoo' remark

Thursday May 20, 2021

Prince Harry earlier said living in the royal family is equivalent to 'living in a zoo.' Illustration by Aisha Nabi/Geo.tv

Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the family members are distraught at the way Prince Harry threw them under the bus in a recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Podcast. 

The Duke of Sussex revealed on the show that living in the royal family is equivalent to 'living in a zoo.' 

“The queen is unimpressed with Harry’s latest interview and found it hurtful. It hasn’t done their relationship any favors,” a source told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

The insider added Prince Charles and Prince William are “livid too.” They went on to reveal that Harry’s father and brother wish he would “discuss” his “opinions” in a private setting.

Despite his remark, a second source shared the Queen 'still has a soft spot' for Harry. 

“It definitely hasn’t helped with healing the rift,” the first source continued. “They feel it was thoughtless and irresponsible of Harry to once again shade The Firm so soon after Prince Philip’s death, while the queen is still mourning the death of her husband.”

