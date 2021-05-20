Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 20 2021
Shahid Afridi 'filled with pride' after seeing daughter stand up for Palestinian children

Thursday May 20, 2021

Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi with his daughter Asmara. Photo: Twitter

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said on Thursday that he was "filled with pride" after his daughter stood up for the rights of Palestinian children.  

Afridi, spoke about his daughter's support for the Palestinians as he wished her a happy birthday on Twitter.

"May your journey in life be filled with joy and love which you share with those around you," said the former Pakistan captain, to his daughter Asmara. 

Read more: Shahid Afridi shares heartfelt poem to express solidarity with Palestinians

"I’m filled with pride seeing you stand for Palestinian children, raising their flag of hope for a better tomorrow," said Afridi, as he shared pictures of a cake and his daughter waving the Palestinian flag.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been vocal against the Israeli strikes in Gaza and has expressed solidarity with Palestinians multiple times.

A day earlier, the cricket star shared touching verses from a poem expressing support for Gaza victims and assuring them that they are not alone in their fight against Israeli oppression.

Since the fighting began on May 10, Palestinian health officials say 228 people have been killed in aerial bombardments that have worsened Gaza's already dire humanitarian situation.

