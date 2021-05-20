Can't connect right now! retry
'America's Sweetheart': Chase Hudson releases behind the scene video with Charli D'Amelio

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 20, 2021

Chase Hudson aka Lil Huddy recently released his first song months after the TikToker appeared in a music video by rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Lil Huddy's song titled "America's Sweetheart" was released with the music video which featured Charli D'Amelio, the world's most popular TikToker. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Chase Hudson shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of his music video.

He shared the clip with Charli D'Amelio with a caption that read "The Part 2 of the #AmericasSweetheart BTS is out now"


