‘The Lion King' creator Roger Allers dies at 76

‘The Lion King’ director Roger Allers dies at 76

Roger Allers, the acclaimed Disney writer, director, and co-creator of the beloved animated classic The Lion King, has died at the age of 76.

His passing marks the loss of one of the most influential creative voices of Disney’s animation renaissance, a period that shaped childhoods and pop culture around the world.

The news was confirmed by veteran visual effects supervisor Dave Bossert, a close friend and longtime collaborator, who shared an emotional tribute on Facebook.

Bossert revealed that he had been in contact with Allers just days before his death, making the loss feel even more sudden.

“I am deeply saddened by the news that our friend Roger Allers has passed on to his next journey,” Bossert wrote.

“We were just trading emails this past week while he was travelling in Egypt, which makes this loss feel all the more unreal. Roger was an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker, a true pillar of the Disney Animation renaissance.”

Allers is best known for co-directing The Lion King alongside Rob Minkoff.

Released in 1994 and featuring voice performances by Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, and James Earl Jones, the film went on to become one of Disney’s most celebrated animated features.

Its original theatrical run earned $771 million worldwide, cementing its place in cinematic history. The film’s legacy continued decades later, with the 2019 remake becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time, pulling in $1.6 billion globally.

Beyond The Lion King, Allers left his mark on several other notable projects.

He directed the 2006 animated adventure Open Season and the Oscar-nominated short The Little Matchgirl, a deeply personal project that showcased his emotional storytelling style.

He also contributed as a writer and story developer on Disney favorites such as Aladdin, The Emperor’s New Groove, and Brother Bear, as well as the direct-to-DVD release The Lion King 1½.

Reflecting on their work together, Bossert shared another heartfelt message, “I worked very closely with him on The Little Matchgirl, and it was nothing short of a joy, he carried a sense of wonder, generosity, and enthusiasm that lifted everyone around him.

Roger had a joyful, luminous spirit, and the world is dimmer without him. Rest in peace, my friend. Until we meet again on the other side.”

Roger Allers’ legacy lives on through the timeless stories he helped bring to life, stories that continue to inspire audiences across generations.