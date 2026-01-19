Karley Scott Collins: Who is Keith Urban's new rumoured romance?

Keith Urban's new romance Karley Scott Collins

Keith Urban is once again at the center of attention, this time over growing speculation about a possible new romance following his recent divorce from Nicole Kidman.

Just months after the end of their nearly two-decade marriage, rumours say that the country music star may have found love with rising singer-songwriter Karley Scott Collins, a name that’s quickly gaining fame in Nashville circles.

Who is Karley Scott Collins?

At 26, Collins is steadily building her own career and is far from an unknown face.

She was born and raised in Lake City, Florida, and first found success as a child actress, appearing in projects including Once Upon a Time, The Hottie & the Nottie, and Amish Grace between 2006 and 2012.

Music, however, became her true calling.

She has previously shared that she picked up her first guitar at age nine after being encouraged to learn it for an acting role, a moment that sparked a lifelong passion for songwriting and country storytelling.

Now signed to Sony Music Nashville, Collins released her debut album Flight Risk in September.

Her gritty vocals and emotion-driven lyrics have helped her stand out, earning her spots opening for artists such as Willie Nelson, Charles Kelley, Carly Pearce, and notably, Keith Urban himself.

When did Karley Scott Collins and Keith Urban meet?

Collins was announced as one of the opening acts for Urban’s High and Alive tour in December 2024, a collaboration that many believe deepened their connection.

While some fans assumed they met during the tour, reports suggest the two first crossed paths in 2024, when Collins sent Urban her song Write One for a possible collaboration.

Neither Urban nor Collins has publicly confirmed a relationship, but insiders continue to fuel speculation.

Are Karley Scott Collins and Keith Urban 'living together'?

According to the Daily Mail, “everyone is adamant” that Urban is seeing someone new and that it’s “serious.”

One source claimed, “I hear he [Urban] has someone, which is why the girls are publicly supporting Mom,” adding, “People think they are even living together.”

Urban, 58, finalised his divorce from Kidman earlier this month after 19 years of marriage. The former couple waived spousal and child support, with Urban granted visitation with daughters Sunday and Faith every other weekend.

Sources say the split was emotionally difficult, and Urban is reportedly channeling that experience into a new album, rumoured to reflect the breakdown of his marriage.

As Collins continues to rise in the country music scene, her rumoured connection to one of the genre’s biggest names has only spiked fans' interest in her journey.

For now, the relationship remains unconfirmed, but all eyes are on Nashville to see what unfolds next.