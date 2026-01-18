Joe Jonas shares first picture with Tatiana Gabriela amid budding romance

Joe Jonas began dating model Tatiana Gabriela after Sophie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas seems to have debuted his relationship with Tatiana Gabriela on social media after the couple rang in the new year together.

The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, January 16, and shared a selection of pictures from his first month of 2026, and eagle-eyed fans spotted a soft launch in one of them.

"Enjoying my pinecone," the Disney alum wrote in the caption alongside.

The Cake by the Ocean hitmaker posted one picture of his black loafers next to a woman’s heeled shoe, without identifying the person.

However, fans were quick to judge that she was indeed the model and left excited messages in the comments.

“Mmmm whose shoe is that,” one fan wrote, while another added, “THE SHOES MAKES ME SO HAPPY FOR Y’ALL! OH MY FREAKING HEART!”

A third joked, “that should be me in slide 6,” and “Is that a soft launch??” asked another.

This comes after the pair confirmed their relationship at New Year’s when the Jonas Brothers singer made a comment on Tatiana’s Instagram post.

Soon after, sources confirmed that the couple had started dating some time ago, and the influencer had already met Joe’s family and daughters.