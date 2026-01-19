Shania Twain returns with new album after 3 years

Shania Twain, nearly three years after releasing her chart-topping album Queen Of Me, is officially gearing up for her long-awaited return with brand-new music.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer either, as her seventh studio album is expected to arrive later this year, marking a fresh chapter for the global music icon.

As per The Sun, the upcoming record is already close to completion and has been shaped by a mix of relaxed island creativity and life on the road.

Most of the album has been recorded in the Bahamas, close to Shania’s picturesque coastal home, with additional sessions taking place while she toured across America last year.

Although an exact release date has not been locked in, industry chatter suggests the rollout could begin soon, especially since lead singles often arrive months ahead of a full album release.

Work on the project first began in early 2024, but it was briefly paused as Shania shifted her focus to her Come On Over — All The Hits residency in Las Vegas.

Once that chapter wrapped, she returned to the studio between shows, drawing inspiration directly from performing live again and reconnecting with audiences across the US.

Turning 60 last summer also played a key role in her creative mindset, reportedly leaving her feeling renewed, motivated, and more connected to her art than ever before.

Shania herself offered fans a glimpse into the process last May, posting a photo on Instagram as she headed into a writing session with her guitar.

She wrote, “Papped by my own husband on the way to what turned out to be a great writing session! I’ve been lucky enough to find a little time to hide away and put down the ideas that have been spinning around in my head since the last album.

Funny to hear your own thoughts, feelings and daydreams being realised into actual songs.”

She also addressed the challenges of releasing music at this stage in her career, adding, “I know that this world isn’t systemically built to nurture a woman of my age releasing music, but I feel more in tune with myself than ever — strong, inspired and full of creative energy.

Thank you to my fans who stay with me through the process, you are my inspiration.”

While the album is confirmed for this year, fans hoping for a full tour will need a bit more patience.

Apart from a handful of select shows, Shania has no major touring plans for 2026, with a larger tour expected in 2027.

For now, the focus is firmly on the music, and for longtime listeners, that’s more than enough reason to get excited.