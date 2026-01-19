Rihanna glows with pride as A$AP Rocky celebrated after SNL

Rihanna stepped out in New York with a proud smile as she celebrated a big moment for A$AP Rocky after his appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The singer joined him at a lively afterparty, showing quiet but clear support as he marked a major night in his career.

Rocky recently took SNL stage as the musical guest, where he performed three tracks from his newly released album Don’t Be Dumb.

Along with his performances, the rapper also surprised viewers by popping up in a comedy sketch, earning laughs and proving that he was comfortable outside the music spotlight too.

Rihanna arrived holding Rocky’s hand while staying closerr to him as they made their way through the crowd.

The Diamond hitmaker’s look was stylish but relaxed meanwhile Rocky attracted attention in bold colours that matched his confident mood.

Together, the lovebirds looked happier and in sync as they entered the party.

However, the glamorous celebration gathered a few familiar faces as well that included Sabrina Carpenter and Finn Wolfhard, who hosted the episode.

The Espresso hitmaker was later seen smiling as she arrived, while the Stranger Things star joined the fun after wrapping up his hosting duties.

Sabrina Carpenter and Finn Wolfhard also joined the party

Rihanna has been cheering her beau Rocky throughout the week, standing by his side as he released new music and enjoying fresh success.

Rihanna and Rocky, who have been together since 2021, continue to balance their busy careers with family.