Al Pacino and ex Noor Alfallah step out together amid reconciliation rumours

The former couple continue to amicably co-parent their son Roman

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have once again set tongues wagging after being spotted together on a dinner date in Los Angeles over a year after their split.

According to Page Six, the Oscar winner, 85, and the film producer, 32, were photographed arriving at San Vicente Bungalows, a members-only hotspot in West Hollywood on Friday, January 16. Alfallah kept things sleek in a dark overcoat layered over a little black dress, paired with sheer stockings and knee-high combat boots, while Pacino opted for a dark trench coat, black trousers, and sneakers.

The outing follows a cryptic exchange Alfallah had with a TMZ photographer earlier this year. When asked how their son Roman was doing, she replied, “He’s 2 now. Getting big!” Pressed on whether she and Pacino were officially back together, she deflected, saying, “We’re together every day!” She added, “Who doesn’t want to be together with him? He’s the coolest guy.”

She also used the moment to plug their professional collaboration, Dead Man’s Wire, signalling that their bond extends beyond parenting.

Speculation around Pacino’s personal life intensified in December after he was seen wearing a gold ring on his left hand, though a rep later clarified that the actor “is not married.”

While a representative previously told People magazine that Pacino and Alfallah are “very good friends” and focused on co-parenting, their latest public appearance is sure to reignite questions about whether romance is once again in the picture.