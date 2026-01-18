Piers Morgan gives health update after serious fall: 'In hospital'

Piers Morgan rushed to the hospital after a severe injury through fall

Piers Morgan concerned fans with a recent health update after he injured himself due to a fall.

The 60-year-old journalist took to Instagram on Sunday, January 18, and shared a selfie from a hospital bed, alongside the description of his trip to the healthcare unit.

Morgan had an IV drip attached to his hand and held a thumbs up in the picture, writing, “1. Tripped on small step. 2. In a London hotel restaurant. 3. Fractured femur,” in the caption alongside.

The caption continued to detail how he needed surgery because of the fall, as well as the recommended course of treatment.

“4. So badly I needed [a] new hip. 5. Recovering in hospital. 6. Crutches for 6 weeks. 7. No long-haul for 12 weeks. 8. New Year off to a cracking start,” he added, concluding the caption on a joke, “9. I blame Donald Trump.”

Several of Morgan’s friends and fans rushed to the comments and expressed their well-wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.

Although his followers were alarmed by the seriousness of his injury, the commentator continued with his light-hearted jokes, joking that “the shame of it all is worse than the pain!”