Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday May 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Aiman Khan voices support for Palestine

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 20, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan has once again extended support to Palestine.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a photo of the Palestinian flag with a heart extending from it. 

She captioned the post: "#freepalestine". 

The star had previously shared a post on the platform with the message:  “You don’t need to be Muslim to stand up for Gaza, you just need to be human”.

Like her, many other celebrities from the fraternity voiced their support against the atrocities inflicted by Israel.

The death toll from the Israeli air strikes in Gaza strip has risen to 35. The tense atmosphere in Jerusalem over the past couple of days reached a crescendo on Tuesday when Israeli planes bombed Gaza following reports of rockets being fired into Israeli territory.

Israeli forces have been attacking Palestinian worshipers with stun grenades and rubber bullets over the past several days following protests against Jewish settlements in the Sheikh Jarrah area. 

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

‘Salman Khan’s career as a hero is over’, critics claim

‘Salman Khan’s career as a hero is over’, critics claim
Pakistani stars voice support for Palestine in Karachi protest

Pakistani stars voice support for Palestine in Karachi protest
Momina Mustehsan tests positive for Covid-19

Momina Mustehsan tests positive for Covid-19
Aiman Khan showers love on engaged couple Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Aiman Khan showers love on engaged couple Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients

Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients
Sajal Aly congratulates Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on their engagement

Sajal Aly congratulates Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on their engagement
Sonam Kapoor wishes parents Anil Kapoor, Sunita on their 37th wedding anniversary

Sonam Kapoor wishes parents Anil Kapoor, Sunita on their 37th wedding anniversary
Ayesha Omar slams Gal Gadot over pro-Israel tweet

Ayesha Omar slams Gal Gadot over pro-Israel tweet
Anil Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for wife Sunita on their wedding anniversary

Anil Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for wife Sunita on their wedding anniversary
Aiman Khan welcomes Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to family after engagement with Minal Khan

Aiman Khan welcomes Ahsan Mohsin Ikram to family after engagement with Minal Khan
Yasir Hussain undergoes hand surgery

Yasir Hussain undergoes hand surgery
Take a look at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's engagement snaps

Take a look at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's engagement snaps

Latest

view all