Princess Diana's Panorama Interview: Prince William condemns 'deceitful' way to obtain interview

Prince William shared his words on the findings of official inquiry into Princess Diana's Panorama Interview in 1995, saying 'my mother was deceived'.

The Duke of Cambridge strongly criticized the "deceitful way the interview was obtained" and defended his beloved mother, the People's Princess.

In a statement released on Thursday, The Diana's elder son said: "The BBC's failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

William began his statement thanking the British judge John Anthony Dyson, who led the investigation, saying: "I would like to thank Lord Dyson and his team for the report."

He added: "It is welcome that the BBC accepts Lord Dyson's findings in full – which are extremely concerning – that BBC employees: lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother."



Kate's husband went on to say: "It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents' relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."



Prince William and Harry's beloved mother, in the interview for Panorama, famously said there were "three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

Princess Diana was divorced from Charles the following year, and tragically died following a car crash in Paris in 1997.



Lord Dyson, on Thursday, publicly released his report into whether BBC reporter Martin Bashir deceived Diana's brother Charles Spencer into introducing him to the princess.

The BBC has publicly accepted the findings, admitted to its failures, and sent a written apology to the royal family.

