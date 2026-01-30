Katie Price's sister fights back tears in heartbreaking announcement

Katie Price's sister appeared visibly upset as she revealed it has been 'one hell of week' following the star's unexpected wedding to Lee Andrews in Dubai.

Sophie, 36, took to Instagram on Thursday to inform fans about their podcast, The Katie Price Show, has been postponed.

The update comes after Katie shocked the showbiz world when she announced that she was engaged on Friday, just days after her breakup from reality star JJ Slater, 32.

The wedding took place just days after getting engaged, with sources saying even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43. They are now said to be planning an intervention.

An emotional Sophie said: 'Hi guys, how are you all? I know you've all been chomping at the bit to find out what has been going on. All our DMs have been going off.

'Let's just say, it's been one hell of a week. We have done over a 100 episodes of the podcast which sounds absolutely nuts when it's just me and Kate doing our b*****s chat.'

'We will back next week as normal and we will be able you guys on what's been going on. It will be business as usual.'

Fans were quick to notice that Sophie was fighting back her tears as one of them said: 'You are a good sister'; 'Hope you're ok Sophie, you look like you're holding back tears.'

This comes after an insider close to the family has claimed they are 'completely horrified' by the news.

The source added Katie's mother Amy and her five children - Harvey, 23, Junior, 20, Princess, 18, Jett, 12, and Bunny, 10 - were all left completely in the dark about her wedding.