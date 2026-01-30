‘RHOBH' star Rachel Zoe opens up about divorce from Rodger Berman

‘RHOBH’ star Rachel Zoe breaks silence on her divorce from Rodger Berman

Rachel Zoe is pulling back the curtain on her split from longtime husband Rodger Berman.

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the fashion mogul revealed that she officially filed for divorce in July 2025 after what she described as “a myriad of bad decisions”.

The episode captured the 54-year-old recounting to castmate Erika Jayne a particularly painful moment.

57-year-old introduced his girlfriend to their two sons, Skyler and Kaius for the first time just as the boys were leaving for summer camp.

“My kids are leaving, about to get on a plane to camp, literally she f---ing appears,” Zoe said. “She’s there with him, shows up and says hi to my sons. What the f---?”

Zoe explained in a confessional that the decision to end their marriage wasn’t triggered by a single incident.

“It’s not one thing. It’s an absolute myriad of bad decisions that have been over the last month, the last weeks, the last f---ing hour that would trigger me to move things forward,” she shared.

The episode also highlighted Zoe’s stance on finances.

With no prenuptial agreement in place, she made it clear she doesn’t want spousal support, nor does she intend to provide it.

“I feel that this is a new beginning and if we are separating and living separate lives and are separate people, I don’t see why I should be paying for that or he should be paying for mine,” she said.

Later, at dinner with Dorit Kemsley, Zoe emphasized that reconciliation is off the table.

She made herself clear, “There’s not a cell of my being that would ever consider being back with him.”