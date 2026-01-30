Brooklyn Beckham all smiles as he appears to enjoy life on his own terms

January 30, 2026
Brooklyn Beckham looked in his element as he pampered his wife, Nicola Peltz, during an intimate dinner in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, just a week after he slammed his famous parents.
The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 26, who released a bombshell statement last week criticising his family- appeared very happy with his partner, 31, as he seemed to embrace his independent, self assured life.
Brooklyn reportedly severed all ties with his family in his scathing six-page statement, in which he said he has no wishes to reconcile with his parents and called them 'controlling and manipulative.'
The couple, who enjoyed a meal together at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa, put on a loved-up display as they walked hand-in hand during their first public outing since the bombshell claims.
The couple's outing comes after they shared sweet memories from their luxury stay, which reportedly included a £17,000 bottle of wine.
Meanwhile, David Beckham opted for a far simpler meal, enjoying lunch at a local Parisian restaurant on Wednesday.
The legendary footballer, 50, visited La Petite Chaise in the French capital during fashion week, where he dined on €28 hand-cut tartare and €8 fries.
Interesting, David chose a reasonably priced lunch while Nicola and Brooklyn's stay was far more extravagant. At the hotel, rooms range from £2,245 to as much as £9,069 a night.
This follows reports that Nicola Peltz receives $1 million a-month allowance from her father, Nelson.