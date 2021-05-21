Prince Harry and William give strong message to world

Prince Harry and Prince William show the world that how much they love to their mom Princes Diana as they have come on the same page to defend her.

The two brothers - the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex- have showed their respect and love for their beloved mother, reacting to the findings of inquiry into Princess Diana's infamous Panorama interview.

William and Harry, who previously remained in news about their rift, have now showed close bond again as they condemned the BBC for the way it treated their mom, specifically regarding her 1995 TV interview.

Harry went further than his big brother, blasting not just the BBC, but British media in general as he said: "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her [Princes Diana's] life."

The Duke of Sussex adds that he's deeply concerned that the practices used in 1995 are even worse, and more widespread, today.

Meanwhile, Prince William also expressed his anger and strongly criticised the media group, saying: "The deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said."

He also added, "BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her [Diana] fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

Harry and William's comments came on Thursday after an independent investigation into Princess Diana's explosive sit-down with BBC journalist Martin Bashir nearly 3 decades ago determined he and the network engaged in "deceitful behavior" and dishonest tactics to persuade her to do it.

The BBC has publicly accepted the findings, admitted to its failures, and sent a written apology to the royal family.

William and Harry's recent stance to defend their mom Diana suggests as they would soon get closer on other issues with in the family and sent a strong message to the world about their strong relationship.