Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday May 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and William give strong message to world

By
Web Desk

Friday May 21, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William show the world that how much they love to their mom Princes Diana as they have come on the same page to defend her. 

The two brothers - the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex- have showed their respect and love for their beloved mother, reacting to the findings of inquiry into Princess Diana's infamous Panorama interview.

William and Harry, who previously remained in news about their rift, have now showed close bond again as they condemned the BBC for the way it treated their mom, specifically regarding her 1995 TV interview.

Harry went further than his big brother, blasting not just the BBC, but British media in general as he said: "The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her [Princes Diana's] life."

The Duke of Sussex adds that he's deeply concerned that the practices used in 1995 are even worse, and more widespread, today.

Meanwhile, Prince William also expressed his anger and strongly criticised the media group, saying: "The deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said."

He also added, "BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her [Diana] fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her."

Harry and William's comments came on Thursday after an independent investigation into Princess Diana's explosive sit-down with BBC journalist Martin Bashir nearly 3 decades ago determined he and the network engaged in "deceitful behavior" and dishonest tactics to persuade her to do it.

The BBC has publicly accepted the findings, admitted to its failures, and sent a written apology to the royal family.

William and Harry's recent stance to defend their mom Diana suggests as they would soon get closer on other issues with in the family and sent a strong message to the world about their strong relationship.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry reveals he once feared to lose Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reveals he once feared to lose Meghan Markle
Prince Harry again insists his family lacks empathy

Prince Harry again insists his family lacks empathy
Mariska Hargitay receives love after multiple leg injuries

Mariska Hargitay receives love after multiple leg injuries

London's V&A reopens with Alice in Wonderland exhibition

London's V&A reopens with Alice in Wonderland exhibition
Princess Diana's Panorama Interview: Prince William condemns 'deceitful' way to obtain interview

Princess Diana's Panorama Interview: Prince William condemns 'deceitful' way to obtain interview
Jennifer Lopez seems to be serious about her future with Ben Affleck, flies back to LA

Jennifer Lopez seems to be serious about her future with Ben Affleck, flies back to LA
Tom Cruise celebrates 25th anniversary of Mission: Impossible, recalls his Iconic vault scene

Tom Cruise celebrates 25th anniversary of Mission: Impossible, recalls his Iconic vault scene
Princess Beatrice gives a rare glimpse at her baby bump

Princess Beatrice gives a rare glimpse at her baby bump
Why newly-married Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez are perfect for each other

Why newly-married Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez are perfect for each other
Billboard Music Awards: Jonas Brothers to perform 'Leave Before You Love Me'

Billboard Music Awards: Jonas Brothers to perform 'Leave Before You Love Me'
'Kurulus: Osman': Episode 59 breaks records

'Kurulus: Osman': Episode 59 breaks records

Angelina Jolie buzzing with bees for new campaign

Angelina Jolie buzzing with bees for new campaign

Latest

view all