‘Ertugrul’ star Burcu Kıratlı shares a romantic note for husband on his birthday

Turkish actress Burcu Kıratlı, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a heartfelt birthday note for husband Sinan Akçıl.

Sharing their loved-up photo from the wedding ceremony, Burcu extended love and sweet wishes to her ‘soulmate’, saying “Happy birthday, My Soulmate” followed by a heart emoji.

She further said “happy birthday completed my love look @sinanakcil”.

Commenting on the post, Sinan said “I do not agree with the statement that a single soul cannot fit into 2 bodies, we fit it in. @burcukiratli23.”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

In February this year, Burcu Kıratlı aka Gokce Hatun surprised her fans by revealing that she has tied the knot with Turkish singer Sinan Akçıl.