Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday May 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William reflects on receiving the news of Princess Diana’s death

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 23, 2021

Prince William reflected on the death of his mother Princess Diana as he took center stage at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge looked back at the devastating moment and his longstanding relationship to Scotland—which is where he received the news of his mother, the Princess of Wales’ death.

“Along with listening this week, there is something I do want to tell you. Scotland is incredibly important to me and will always have a special place in my heart. I’ve been coming to Scotland since I was a small boy,” said William.

“As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here. And my father is never happier than when walking among the hills,” he continued.

“In short, Scotland is the source of some of my happiest memories. But also, my saddest. I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died,” he said.

“Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning. And in the dark days of grief that followed, I found comfort and solace in the Scottish outdoors. As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep,” he added.

He further revealed that the country also gave him happy memories as he met his wife Kate Middleton over there as well at St. Andrews.

“And yet alongside this painful memory, is one of great joy. Because it was here in Scotland — twenty years ago this year — that I first met Catherine,” he said. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘fairytale wearing thin’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘fairytale wearing thin’
BTS announces major event for 8th debut anniversary

BTS announces major event for 8th debut anniversary
Dua Lipa slams NYT ad calling her and Gigi, Bella Hadid the ‘Hamas influencer brigades’

Dua Lipa slams NYT ad calling her and Gigi, Bella Hadid the ‘Hamas influencer brigades’

Fact check: Did Dior cut off ties with Bella Hadid over her pro-Palestine stance?

Fact check: Did Dior cut off ties with Bella Hadid over her pro-Palestine stance?

Queen Elizabeth took Prince Harry’s attacks ‘very personally’ and is ‘deeply upset’

Queen Elizabeth took Prince Harry’s attacks ‘very personally’ and is ‘deeply upset’
Oprah Winfrey recounts horrifying sexual assault experience

Oprah Winfrey recounts horrifying sexual assault experience
Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester Arena attack victims

Taylor Swift can 'see herself marrying' boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift can 'see herself marrying' boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Freddie Mercury's life story to be told in his own words in new graphic novel

Freddie Mercury's life story to be told in his own words in new graphic novel
BBC's Martin Bashir denies his actions led to Princess Diana's death

BBC's Martin Bashir denies his actions led to Princess Diana's death
Ana de la Reguera shares exciting experience in Netflix's Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead

Ana de la Reguera shares exciting experience in Netflix's Bautista-starrer Army of the Dead
Shamed Bashir says sorry to princes William and Harry over Diana interview

Shamed Bashir says sorry to princes William and Harry over Diana interview

Latest

view all