Alan Carr responds to rumours of co-hosting 'Strictly Come Dancing' next

Alan Carr won 'Celebrity Traitors' on 6 November 2025

Geo News Digital Desk
November 18, 2025

Alan Carr has spoken out about rumours linking him to Strictly Come Dancing.

His win on Celebrity Traitors has sparked speculation that he could step in as Strictly's next co-hosts.

The conversation began after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announced they would leave the long-running BBC series, Celebrity Traitors.

Since then, several names have circulated as potential replacements, including Carr, Holly Willoughby, Bradley Walsh, Fleur East, and Zoe Ball.

In an interview with Radio Times, Carr acknowledged the chatter but made it clear nothing is in motion.

“Apparently, my name is in the hat, which is an honour, but I haven’t spoken to anyone at the BBC,” he said.

He added that the pressure of a live Saturday night show might be a bit much for him, joking about how nervous he gets on camera.

