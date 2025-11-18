Ant Anstead gives Renée Zellweger sweet shoutout over Bridget Jones honour

Ant Anstead honours girlfriend Renée Zellweger after 'Bridget Jones' tribute

Ant Anstead is gushing over his partner, Renée Zellweger, in the wake of an unexpected career milestone.

Zellweger, who was honored in London with a statue of her iconic character Bridget Jones 25 years later, was celebrated with a special ceremony as well.

Ant Anstead marked the moment with a rare Instagram Story, calling her “iconic” and sharing clips from the event.

While it is unclear if he attended the unveiling in person, Anstead has been in the UK in recent days, according to his posts.

Zellweger told BBC News she found the statue “adorable,” adding that Bridget continues to resonate because of her vulnerability and honesty.

The actress and Anstead typically keep their relationship private, but he has publicly supported her several times this year, including appearing at the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiere with two of his children.