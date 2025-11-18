 
Geo News

Ant Anstead gives Renée Zellweger sweet shoutout over Bridget Jones honour

Renée Zellweger was honored in London with a statue of her iconic character Bridget Jones, nearly 25 years after she first stepped into the role

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 18, 2025

Ant Anstead honours girlfriend Renée Zellweger after Bridget Jones tribute
Ant Anstead honours girlfriend Renée Zellweger after 'Bridget Jones' tribute

Ant Anstead is gushing over his partner, Renée Zellweger, in the wake of an unexpected career milestone.

Zellweger, who was honored in London with a statue of her iconic character Bridget Jones 25 years later, was celebrated with a special ceremony as well.

Ant Anstead gives Renée Zellweger sweet shoutout over Bridget Jones honour

Ant Anstead marked the moment with a rare Instagram Story, calling her “iconic” and sharing clips from the event.

While it is unclear if he attended the unveiling in person, Anstead has been in the UK in recent days, according to his posts.

Zellweger told BBC News she found the statue “adorable,” adding that Bridget continues to resonate because of her vulnerability and honesty.

The actress and Anstead typically keep their relationship private, but he has publicly supported her several times this year, including appearing at the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy premiere with two of his children.

More From Entertainment

Kim Zolciak reveals shocking reason behind divorce from Kroy Biermann
Kim Zolciak reveals shocking reason behind divorce from Kroy Biermann
Mark Consuelos shares results of his first, long-overdue colonoscopy
Mark Consuelos shares results of his first, long-overdue colonoscopy
Alan Carr responds to rumours of co-hosting 'Strictly Come Dancing' next
Alan Carr responds to rumours of co-hosting 'Strictly Come Dancing' next
Claire Danes opens up about 'shame' over mid 40s baby news
Claire Danes opens up about 'shame' over mid 40s baby news
'Frankenstein' star Oscar Isaac reflects on his late mother's final words
'Frankenstein' star Oscar Isaac reflects on his late mother's final words
Penn Badgley recalls painful loss that nearly ended his marriage
Penn Badgley recalls painful loss that nearly ended his marriage
Justin Baldoni's ‘harassment training' joke surfaces in set footage
Justin Baldoni's ‘harassment training' joke surfaces in set footage
Akon responds to estranged wife Tomeka Thiam's divorce filing
Akon responds to estranged wife Tomeka Thiam's divorce filing
Greer Grammer rejects nepo label as reveals painful past
Greer Grammer rejects nepo label as reveals painful past