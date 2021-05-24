Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 24 2021
Khloe Kardashian achieves new milestone on social media

Monday May 24, 2021

Khloe Kardashian left fans swooning with her sizzling snaps as she celebrated new social media milestone after reaching 147 million Instagram followers.

The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star, 36, achieved the milestone on Sunday and shared dolled up snaps from a  night out to celebrated the moment with admirers.

The reality star took to Instagram on Sunday and thanked her amounting number of 'babes'.

 She captioned the post: '147 million babes!! Wow! Thank you! What's up guys?'

In the stunning photos — some of which featured a brightening filter — Khloe is seen rocking a black top and stylish trousers with a pair of matching heels.

The 'KUWTK' was looking gorgeous in black ensembles. She toted along a purse and wore artful diamond hoops to elevate her look.

Khloe Kardashian was seen in this stylish outfit during her appearance at Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila launch party at the Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Friday evening.

