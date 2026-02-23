‘I Swear' Robert Aramayo beats major Hollywood A-listers at BAFTAs 2026

English actor Robert Aramayo, in a night filled with massive shocks, emerged as the unexpected star of the 2026 BAFTAs, beating out some of Hollywood’s biggest icons to take home the Leading Actor award.

Known to many for his role in The Rings of Power, Aramayo stole the spotlight from fellow nominees Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, and Ethan Hawke with his powerful performance in the British film I Swear.

The evening was a historic one for the young performer, who also picked up the Rising Star Award earlier in the night.

This double victory makes him the first person in BAFTA history to win both the emerging talent prize and the Leading Actor award in a single ceremony.

Taking to the stage in tears, Aramayo admitted he was in total shock.

"I honestly cannot believe that I have won this award. I really, really cannot. Everyone in this category blows me away," he told the audience at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

During his speech, he shared a touching story about fellow nominee Ethan Hawke, recalling a a chat he had with at Juilliard when Aramayo was a student.

He thanked Hawke for his advice on longevity and avoiding self-destructive habits, noting that being in the same category as his former inspiration was an incredible moment.

He also dedicated his Rising Star win to John Davidson, the real-life campaigner he portrays in the film, calling him the most remarkable man he has ever met.

Directed by Kirk Jones, I Swear is set in 1980s Scotland and follows Davidson’s journey as a young man with severe Tourette syndrome.

The film has been praised by charities like Tourettes Action for its compassionate approach, moving away from stereotypes to focus on resilience and the reality of living with the condition.

The ceremony itself, hosted by Alan Cumming, was attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Aramayo’s path to the BAFTA was paved with previous wins at the British Independent Film Awards and the London Critics Circle.

Although I Swear lost the Outstanding British Film category to Hamnet, the film is now looking toward the Oscars next year following its recent release in the United States.