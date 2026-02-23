BAFTAs 2025: John Davidson's Tourette outburst, Alan Cumming apologises

Alan Cumming took a moment to address the audience during the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday night following several involuntary outbursts from Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson.

The 62-year-old campaigner, whose life story inspired the award-winning film I Swear, was seated in the Royal Festival Hall when his tics were picked up by microphones during the live event.

As the ceremony progressed, several verbal outbursts were heard, including strong language during the opening remarks and a racial slur while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage.

Addressing the situation directly to an audience that included the Prince and Princess of Wales, Cumming explained: "You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone."

Later in the evening, the host offered a further apology for any offence caused, reiterating that the tics are entirely involuntary and beyond the speaker's control.

Davidson, who was awarded in 2018 for his work raising awareness, eventually chose to leave the auditorium midway through the show.

Sources confirmed he left of his own accord and was not asked to go, as he was an "invited guest."

He has previously spoken about the challenges of living with the condition, admitting that he often prefers not to be the centre of attention so he can simply walk down the street without being noticed.

The night remained a significant one for the team behind I Swear.

Robert Aramayo, who portrays a 25-year-old Davidson in the biopic, secured both the Rising Star award and the prize for Best Leading Actor.

The film, directed by Kirk Jones, has been credited by the charity Tourettes Action for providing a deeply honest portrayal of the syndrome.