Millie Bobby Brown shockingly celebrates 22nd birthday with David Harbour

Millie Bobby Brown has truly put those persistent rift rumours to bed after she was spotted celebrating her 22nd birthday alongside her on-screen father, David Harbour.

The Stranger Things star, who officially turned 22 on 19 February, hosted a glamorous bash at the Maison Close restaurant in the Soho district of New York City on Friday night.

All eyes were on the pair following previous reports that Millie had allegedly filed a bullying and harassment complaint against Harbour before they began filming the final season of the hit Netflix show.

The actress looked stunning for her big night, wearing a chic white ruffled outfit, while her husband, Jake Bongiovi, opted for a sharp black coat and a white dress shirt.

David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the series, arrived at the venue early and stayed late into the early hours of Saturday morning, sporting a casual green coat and a black cap.

His presence at the intimate gathering alongside Millie’s mother and grandparents seemingly confirms that any past tension is well and truly behind them.

The celebration comes after Millie previously addressed the speculation surrounding her relationship with Harbour.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she made it clear that they have always remained close, stating: "We have always been united in that. We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything."

She has also spoken about how she has always felt safe on set, explaining that because they have worked together for a decade and play father and daughter, they naturally share a much closer bond than most.

She added: "David and I have a great relationship, we work really closely together in the scenes and preparing for the scenes and I really am excited to see... for everyone to see the labour of love and hard work we've put into the closure of our relationship and what that looks like."