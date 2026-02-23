Jennifer Lopez pays sweet tribute to twins on 18th birthday

Jennifer Lopez has officially joined the ranks of parents with adult children, marking a massive milestone as her twins, Max and Emme, turned 18.

On Sunday, 22 February, the 56-year-old superstar shared a deeply personal look at her journey as a mother, posting a nostalgic video tribute that has left fans feeling just as emotional as she is.

The singer and actress, who welcomed the pair with her former husband Marc Anthony in 2008, reflected on the "pure magic" of the night they were born.

She recalled a beautiful New York snowstorm that covered the city in white as she waited to meet them, feeling as though they were angels sent from above.

In her heartfelt caption, she spoke about how they have spent the last 18 years as a team, staying steady for each other through every life event.

Celebrating their growth, the Selena star didn’t hold back on the praise for the young adults they’ve become. She described them as loving and generous souls who improve the lives of everyone they meet.

"How lucky the world was on this day 18 years ago when God decided to send you here with all of your talents and spirit and heart to make this world a better place, because that is what you do for me and anyone who is lucky enough to know you both every day," she wrote.

The birthday montage, set to the sentimental One Direction track 18, featured rare clips of the twins as babies and shared glimpses of them growing up behind the scenes of their mum's busy career.

Lopez, who famously calls the pair her "coconuts," made it clear that her bond with them is unbreakable.

She told her followers, "‘I love you’ could never encapsulate the depth of feeling, affection, and care that I have for you, my coconuts."

The celebrations continued on her Instagram Stories, where she posted a video of the talented duo playing guitar and singing Vance Joy’s Riptide.

Looking back on the memories, the proud mum simply asked, "Where did time go?" as she wished her "wonder twins" a final happy 18th.