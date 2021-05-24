Billboard Music Awards 2021: BTS, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift win big

Monday May 24, 2021
The Billboard Music Awards 2021 kicked off on Sunday (May 24) with Nick Jonas as the host at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Weeknd - who led the pack with a staggering 16 nominations - took home seven awards.
Priyanka Chopra, Kathryn Hahn, Cynthia Erivo and Henry Golding amongst many others picked as presenters.
The Weeknd (TBA), BTS (Butter debut performance), Marshmello x Jonas Brothers (Leave Before You Love Me and Medley) and Pink amongst several others enthralled the music lovers with their performances.
Here Are All the Winners From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards:
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke *WINNER*
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd *WINNER*
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift *WINNER*
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS *WINNER*
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift *WINNER*
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake *WINNER*
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS *WINNER*
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd *WINNER*
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BLACKPINK
BTS *WINNER*
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen
Top R&B Artist
Jhené Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd *WINNER*
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd *WINNER*
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhené Aiko
Doja Cat *WINNER*
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke *WINNER*
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke *WINNER*
Top Rap Female Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER*
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen *WINNER*
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen *WINNER*
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line *WINNER*
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny *WINNER*
J Balvin
Ozuna
Top Latin Female Artist
Becky G
Karol G *WINNER*
Rosalía
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabón Armado *WINNER*
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga *WINNER*
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship *WINNER*
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West *WINNER*
Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die
Lil Baby — My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars — Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift — folklore
The Weeknd — After Hours
Top R&B Album
Jhené Aiko — Chilombo
Chris Brown & Young Thug — Slime & B
Doja Cat — Hot Pink
Kehlani — It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
The Weeknd — After Hours *WINNER*
Top Rap Album
DaBaby — Blame It On Baby
Juice WRLD — Legends Never Die
Lil Baby — My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake
Pop Smoke — Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon *WINNER*
Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett — Goldmine
Sam Hunt — Southside
Chris Stapleton — Starting Over
Carrie Underwood — My Gift
Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album *WINNER*
Top Rock Album
AC/DC — Power Up
Miley Cyrus — Plastic Hearts
Glass Animals — Dreamland
Machine Gun Kelly — Tickets to My Downfall *WINNER*
Bruce Springsteen — Letter to You
Top Latin Album
Anuel AA — Emmanuel
Bad Bunny — El Último Tour Del Mundo
Bad Bunny — Las que no iban a salir
Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG *WINNER*
J Balvin — Colores
Top Dance/Electronic Album
DJ Snake — Carte Blanche
Gryffin — Gravity
Kygo — Golden Hour
Lady Gaga — Chromatica *WINNER*
Kylie Minogue — Disco
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music — Peace
Elevation Worship — Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood — My Gift *WINNER*
We The Kingdom — Holy Water
Zach Williams — Rescue Story
Top Gospel Album
Koryn Hawthorne — I AM
Tasha Cobbs Leonard — Royalty: Live at the Ryman
Maverick City Music — Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 *WINNER*
Maverick City Music — Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
Kierra Sheard — Kierra
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — Mood
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope
Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights
Top Streaming Song
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR *WINNER*
Future ft. Drake — Life Is Good
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights
Top Selling Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope
BTS — Dynamite
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé — Savage
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights
Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope
Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
Dua Lipa — Don’t Start Now
Harry Styles — Adore You
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights *WINNER*
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — Mood
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth — I Hope *WINNER*
Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN
Top R&B Song
Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. — B.S.
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo — Intentions
Chris Brown & Young Thug — Go Crazy
Doja Cat — Say So
The Weeknd — Blinding Lights *WINNER*
Top Rap Song
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — Mood
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion — WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch — ROCKSTAR
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne — WHATS POPPIN
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé — Savage
Top Country Song
Jason Aldean — Got What I Got
Gabby Barrett —I Hope *WINNER*
Lee Brice — One of Them Girls
Morgan Wallen — Chasin’ You
Morgan Wallen — More Than My Hometown
Top Rock Song
AJR — Bang! *WINNER*
All Time Low ft. blackbear — Monsters
Glass Animals — Heat Waves
Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear — my ex’s best friend
twenty one pilots — Level of Concern
Top Latin Song
Bad Bunny — Yo Perreo Sola
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — Dákiti *WINNER*
Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin — RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
Maluma & The Weeknd — Hawái
Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers — Caramelo
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Lady Gaga — Stupid Love
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — Rain on Me
SAINt JHN — Roses (Imanbek Remix) *WINNER*
Surf Mesa ft. Emilee — ily (i love you baby)
Topic & A7S — Breaking Me
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake — Graves Into Gardens *WINNER*
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly — TOGETHER
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship — The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson — Famous For (I Believe)
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton — There Was Jesus
Top Gospel Song
Koryn Hawthorne — Speak To Me
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music — Movin’ On
Marvin Sapp — Thank You For It All
Tye Tribbett — We Gon’ Be Alright
Kanye West ft. Travis Scott — Wash Us In The Blood *WINNER*
Billboard Icon Award
Pink
Artist of the Decade
Drake