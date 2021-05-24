Number of Hajj pilgrims not yet decided by Saudi authorities, says religious affairs minister

People can be seen performing a religious ritual at the Great Mosque in Makkah. File photo

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has not taken a final decision about the number of pilgrims and Hajj-related coronavirus SOPs yet.



Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah, in a telephonic conversation with Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, confirms that Hajj policy 2021 had not been finalised.



The Saudi government will take Pakistan into confidence before making a final decision on Hajj.



The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has not taken a final decision on the number of pilgrims and Hajj-related protocols yet, said Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Sunday.



In a video statement, Qadri said the Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah, in a telephonic conversation with him, had confirmed that the Hajj 2021 policy had not been finalised.

Read more: Saudi Arabia allows Hajj for 60,000 people, including Pakistanis

The Saudi authorities also informed that media reports about the number of pilgrims were mere recommendations from the Saudi Ministry of Health.

The minister noted that the Saudi government has not yet taken a final decision on these suggestions.

The Saudi government will take Pakistan into confidence before making a final decision about Hajj.

Pakistan will announce the Hajj policy after the final announcement of the Hajj policy by the Saudi government.

The minister's recent statement comes on the heels of his earlier statement where he said that the Saudi government has allowed only 60,000 faithful to perform the sacred religious ceremony of Hajj this year under strict health and precautionary measures.

The minister, in a statement, had said that some 15,000 locals and 45,000 people from other countries would be allowed to perform the sacred religious ceremony this year.

The pilgrims have to follow coronavirus-related standard operating procedures.

Qadri hoped that the Saudi government would later inform Pakistan authorities about the number of Pakistani pilgrims that will be allowed to perform Hajj this year.



The Saudi government had issued nine pages of special instructions and conditions.

Hajj 2021 will take place under special circumstances with special norms, rules, and regulations, eligibility, criteria, and age restrictions.

He said people below the age of 18 and over 60 years will not be allowed to go for Hajj, while health certificates will have to be deposited.

Read more: Hajj won't be suspended this year, Saudi minister tells Pakistani official

Qadri asked the Pakistani intending pilgrims to continue their Hajj preparations.

Authentic coronavirus vaccine certificates and a PCR negative test has been made mandatory. The Pakistan government has requested the Saudi authorities to register the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine for pilgrims.

This year’s Hajj is expected to begin on July 17. Usually, an estimated two million people visit Makkah and Madinah for the annual gathering of Hajj.

However, amid the coronavirus outbreak, only a limited number of people will be allowed to perform Hajj. Last year, only 10,000 people living in Saudi Arabia were allowed to perform Hajj due to the Covid-19 pandemic.