Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday May 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her ‘favourite meal’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 24, 2021

Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse of her ‘favourite meal’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor, who is an avid social media user, shared a glimpse of her ‘favourite meal’ on Instagram.

The Good Newwz actress shared a picture of Kerala-style lunch on her Insta Story on Monday and wrote “My favourite meal” followed by a heart emoji.

Kareena’s favourite meal includes red rice, with sambhar and aviyal on the side.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and urged her fans to stay home amid coronavirus pandemic.

She also asked the fans to not ‘lose hope’ amid these testing times.

Kareena had written “Stay home, stay safe... Don't lose hope” followed by heart emojis.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha alongside superstar Aamir Khan.

More From Showbiz:

Sonu Sood ‘heartbroken’ as he loses a few patients to Covid-19

Sonu Sood ‘heartbroken’ as he loses a few patients to Covid-19
Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal receive Covid-19 vaccine

Shahroz Sabzwari, Sadaf Kanwal receive Covid-19 vaccine
Aishwarya Rai celebrates her mother’s 70th birthday with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai celebrates her mother’s 70th birthday with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan delights fans with BTS photo from ‘Barbaroslar’

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan delights fans with BTS photo from ‘Barbaroslar’
Zoya Nasir or Christian Betzmann, who ended the engagement?

Zoya Nasir or Christian Betzmann, who ended the engagement?
Nausheen Shah shares frustration on pressure of getting married

Nausheen Shah shares frustration on pressure of getting married
Christian Betzmann speaks up after break up with Zoya Nasir over criticising Pakistan

Christian Betzmann speaks up after break up with Zoya Nasir over criticising Pakistan

Minal Khan celebrates weekend with adorable snap

Minal Khan celebrates weekend with adorable snap
Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of his film debut

Tiger Shroff celebrates 7 years of his film debut
Esra Bilgic to share screen with Ugur Gunes in new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Esra Bilgic to share screen with Ugur Gunes in new drama serial ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali celebrate first wedding anniversary

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali celebrate first wedding anniversary
Sahir Ali Bagga gets Covid-19 vaccine

Sahir Ali Bagga gets Covid-19 vaccine

Latest

view all