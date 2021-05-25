Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals' looks Oscar-worthy in first trailer: Watch

Marvel Studios has finally lifted the veil off the upcoming film Eternals with its first teaser trailer that was dropped on Monday.



The film, directed by Oscar winning-director Chloe Zhao, rolled out its first teaser and gave a glimpse of the star cast.

While the brief clip does little to reveal what the superhero flick will be all about, it did unleash a wave of elation amongst fans with its focus on the civilization-spanning scope of the superhero team and its members across the history of the human race.

The film’s diverse cast is what makes the Zhao-directorial special for Marvel buffs all across the world as many heaped praises of the director for having the most diverse lineup of actors in the history of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harrington and Richard Madden.

Watch the trailer here:







