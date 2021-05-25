Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Chloe Zhao's 'Eternals' looks Oscar-worthy in first trailer: Watch

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Marvel Studios has finally lifted the veil off the upcoming film Eternals with its first teaser trailer that was dropped on Monday.

The film, directed by Oscar winning-director Chloe Zhao, rolled out its first teaser and gave a glimpse of the star cast.

While the brief clip does little to reveal what the superhero flick will be all about, it did unleash a wave of elation amongst fans with its focus on the civilization-spanning scope of the superhero team and its members across the history of the human race.

The film’s diverse cast is what makes the Zhao-directorial special for Marvel buffs all across the world as many heaped praises of the director for having the most diverse lineup of actors in the history of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film stars Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Kit Harrington and Richard Madden.

Watch the trailer here:



More From Entertainment:

'Prince Harry should back away from being a woke lecturing celebrity': royal expert

'Prince Harry should back away from being a woke lecturing celebrity': royal expert
Kate Middleton attracts hilarious remarks from William as she becomes DJ to impress him

Kate Middleton attracts hilarious remarks from William as she becomes DJ to impress him
Priyanka Chopra Jonas achieves another milestone as she graces cover of Vogue Australia

Priyanka Chopra Jonas achieves another milestone as she graces cover of Vogue Australia
Game Of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham shares horrific details about axed scene with The Mountain

Game Of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham shares horrific details about axed scene with The Mountain
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin attend Drake's BBMA after-party

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin attend Drake's BBMA after-party
Kim Kardashian amazes fans with new futuristic-inspired look

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with new futuristic-inspired look
Prince Harry recounts his ordeal for money?

Prince Harry recounts his ordeal for money?
Amy Adam to star in female version of 'The Wrestler', reveals Zack Snyder

Amy Adam to star in female version of 'The Wrestler', reveals Zack Snyder
Lindsay Lohan to return to acting with Netflix Christmas rom-com

Lindsay Lohan to return to acting with Netflix Christmas rom-com

Timothée Chalamet set to play young Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet set to play young Willy Wonka
BBC conducts internal probe following Princess Diana interview fiasco

BBC conducts internal probe following Princess Diana interview fiasco
Martin Bashir sets the record straight over ‘deceiving’ Princess Diana

Martin Bashir sets the record straight over ‘deceiving’ Princess Diana

Latest

view all