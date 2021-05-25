Matthew Perry riles up Twitter over his new COVID merchandise

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 25 2021
Tuesday May 25, 2021

American actor Matthew Perry is facing the wrath after he unveiled his merchandise related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Friends actor posted a photo on his social media of him donning a shirt with the Chandler Bing-emphatic question printed on it: “Could I be any more vaccinated?”

Along with the photo, he wrote: “Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at http://represent.com/matthewperry Only available for a limited time.”

The shirt did not sit well with online users who blasted the actor for casually linking the upcoming Friends reunion to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed,” wrote one user.

“Just propaganda machines for life huh? That’s all celebs are anymore,” another user observed. 

