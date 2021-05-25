Matthew Perry riles up Twitter over his new COVID merchandise

Matthew Perry posted a photo on his social media of him donning a shirt with the Chandler Bing-emphatic question

American actor Matthew Perry is facing the wrath after he unveiled his merchandise related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Friends actor posted a photo on his social media of him donning a shirt with the Chandler Bing-emphatic question printed on it: “Could I be any more vaccinated?”

Along with the photo, he wrote: “Could I BE Any More Vaccinated? Get your shot and then get your shirt. Shop the entire collection at http://represent.com/matthewperry Only available for a limited time.”

The shirt did not sit well with online users who blasted the actor for casually linking the upcoming Friends reunion to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Making money from a t-shirt relating to vaccines is in bad taste. Could I BE any more annoyed,” wrote one user.

“Just propaganda machines for life huh? That’s all celebs are anymore,” another user observed.