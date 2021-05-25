Katrina Kaif wishes Karan Johar on his birthday

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif wished Karan Johar on his 49th birthday, saying ‘Wishing you all the happiness, love and peace this year”.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Sooryavanshi actress shared a throwback photo of Karan and wished him a very happy birthday.

She wrote “Happy birthday Karan Johar. Wishing u all the happiness, love and peace this year.” Followed by a hear emoji.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.